Fire erupts near Knesset in Jerusalem

A fire erupted on Sunday near the Knesset in Jerusalem.

The Fire and Resecure Authority stated that 14 fire crews, with the help of four firefighting aircraft, were working to extinguish the fire that had erupted at the Valley of the Cross in Jerusalem.

In addition, the authority said it had decided to evacuate the Israel Museum in the vicinity of the area. A fire erupts near the Knesset on June 2, 2024. (credit: TAL SPUNGIN)

According to a Ynet report, the fire erupted in a nearby forest, after which a building of the Israel Museum caught fire.

