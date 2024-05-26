Women march to Knesset to support Jewish administrative detainees

Women and children gathered for a march Wednesday in support of nine Jewish administrative detainees who are currently being held, according to Ayelet Hashachar, the mother of an 18-year-old who is currently detained.

The march was also in support of 22 Jewish people who have administrative conditions set against them, she said

Administrative detainees are held by the state without trial, for the security of the state or of the public. The vast majority of administrative detainees are Palestinian, and detainees can be held without trial and for flexible amounts of time, which the state can extend.

Not valid internationally

Over the years, sometimes the US and regularly Europe, have criticized Israel for using administrative detention. This type of detention may not be valid in the eyes of the US, Europe and much of the human rights community because it abridges standard criminal proceedings and rights.

Administrative detention involves complex problems, according to Israel's Democracy Institute. Some of these problems include the tension it causes between the principle of due process, the challenges posed by drawing conclusions about what the future will be from the past, and the changing bar for what is deemed dangerous, which may lead to slippery slope, said the IDI. Pictures from the march (credit: Courtesy)

These detentions violate basic human rights and must be categorically outlawed, according to Israeli investigative site, HaAyin HaShevi'it.

Hundreds of women and children marched around Israel's high court towards the Knesset to show their support for the detainees, according to Ayelet Hashahar. It was "a statement of mothers that they are proud of their children."

When asked why the detainees, and specifically her son, are being held, Ayelet Hashsar said she has no idea and that she wishes she knew.

"We will keep fighting for them," said Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech to protesters. "No matter how much they try to demonize and delegitimize them... because I know who these people are, and I know that they are arrested under draconian conditions with no proof and no court."

Shai, the father of one of the detainees, said that the whole matter was one of political persecution. "We are proud of our children and we will not stop protesting until everyone is free and we won't stop there - we will insist that the state of Israel apologizes to these heroes."