Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Former Israeli foreign minister David Levy dead at 86

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 2, 2024 19:13

David Levy, a former foreign minister, Israel Prize recipient, and a prominent voice for Mizrachi Jews during the Knesset's early years, died on Sunday at the age of 86.

Levy, who served as a member of Knesset for 37 years for the Likud, Labor, and Gesher factions, also served as deputy prime minister, housing and construction minister, and aliyah minister in three different governments.

He is the father of former MK and minister Orly Levy-Abekassis. His son, Jackie Levy, served as mayor of Beit She'an.

Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah named Kuwait's new Crown Prince
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
06/02/2024 05:40 PM
Gantz: Current haredi draft proposal insufficient
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2024 04:28 PM
Disabled IDF veteran throws suspicious item, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2024 01:21 PM
Qatar condemns Israel's bid to designate UNRWA a terror organization
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 12:58 PM
S.Africa's ANC says 'nothing to celebrate' after losing majority
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 12:13 PM
Two Hezbollah UAVs explode in Katzrin area, Golan Heights - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2024 09:49 AM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2024 09:29 AM
Chile joins South Africa's ICJ lawsuit against Israel
By MAARIV
06/02/2024 06:32 AM
US forces destroy one Houthi drone, ballistic missiles in Red Sea
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 05:23 AM
China makes historic landing on far side of the moon
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 04:07 AM
Police horse injures hostage's wife during protest
By ORI SELA
06/02/2024 12:29 AM
Yemen's Houthis conducted six operations in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
By REUTERS
06/02/2024 12:09 AM
Benny Gantz approves ceasefire outline revealed by Biden
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2024 08:40 PM
Qatari PM hopes Gaza proposal will be received positively
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 08:35 PM
US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi
By REUTERS
06/01/2024 06:41 PM