Former Israeli foreign minister David Levy dead at 86

David Levy, a former foreign minister, Israel Prize recipient, and a prominent voice for Mizrachi Jews during the Knesset's early years, died on Sunday at the age of 86.

Levy, who served as a member of Knesset for 37 years for the Likud, Labor, and Gesher factions, also served as deputy prime minister, housing and construction minister, and aliyah minister in three different governments.

He is the father of former MK and minister Orly Levy-Abekassis. His son, Jackie Levy, served as mayor of Beit She'an.