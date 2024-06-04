IDF initiates 2nd invasion of al-Bureij

The IDF initiated a second invasion of el-Bureij in central Gaza on Thursday, with Palestinian and foreign media carrying the earliest reports on the attacks.

Although the military has continued smaller clean-up operations and airstrikes in parts of central Gaza and Rafah over the past month, it has not carried out a large-scale invasion of the area since early February.

The results of the second invasion were still unclear at press time, but it followed an increase in air strikes in the area that appeared to be an attempt to pave the way for easier entry by IDF troops.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

WCK restarts operations in Gaza

Also in Gaza, the aid group World Central Kitchen (WCK) announced on Tuesday that it restarted operations and is feeding civilians in the Strip.

The group also announced – after suspending operations in April, when seven of its workers were killed by an Israeli strike – that it has delivered more than 50 million meals in Gaza.

WCK said it now has two main kitchens in operation in Gaza and another 65 community kitchens spread throughout the small seaside enclave. “We’re always looking to expand as much as possible,” John Torpey, the group’s Middle East activation manager, said.

There was also a controversy on Tuesday regarding how many of the just under 130 hostages remain alive; according to unusually public reports, there are no more than 70.

The IDF responded by denigrating the reports and pleading with the public not to draw conclusions until they get final and more definitive information.

Despite the IDF statement, The Jerusalem Post has been reporting for months, based on senior sources in both Israel and the US, that around half or even less than half of the hostages are still alive.

Reuters contributed to this report.