Shots fired near US embassy in Beirut

Shots were fired near the US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday morning, the embassy said in a statement on X.

"At 8:34 a.m. local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the US Embassy," the statement read.

At 8:34 a.m. local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the U.S. Embassy. Thanks to the quick reaction of the LAF, ISF, and our Embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe. Investigations are underway and we are in close contact… — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) June 5, 2024

"Thanks to the quick reaction of the LAF, ISF, and our Embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe. Investigations are underway and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement," the statement concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli media reported, citing Arab media, that a group of gunmen had opened fire near the US embassy in Beirut.

This is a developing story.