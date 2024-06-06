US has been in contact with Israel about strike on school in Gaza, State Dept says

The State Department expects Israel to release information about the estimated 40 people killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday at a UN in Gaza school where women and children were sheltering, spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a news briefing.

Video footage of the strike showed Palestinians hauling away bodies and scores of injured in a local hospital after the attack, which took place at a sensitive moment in mediated talks on a ceasefire that would involve releasing hostages held by Hamas and some of the Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Israel claimed it was using precision strikes to target up to 30 Hamas terrorists in only one part of the building without hitting areas where civilians were sheltering, according to Miller.

Israel told the US it had been watching the UN building for several days and waiting for the right moment to strike without harming civilians, according to Miller.

Pressuring Israeli gov't and IDF to be transparent

"That's why we're pressing the government of Israel and the IDF to be completely transparent about what happened here. We want to know the facts as much as anyone, that they have taken every step possible," Miller said. A woman carries a child at the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Abed Khaled TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The US has seen Israel's military make improvements over time, according to Miller, though if it bears true that this strike resulted in the deaths of 14 children, "the results aren't where they need to be," Miller added.

Israel told the US it will release the names of the 20 to 30 terrorists believed to have been killed in the strike.

"I think they want to show that they were actually killing terrorists, not civilians," Miller said. "That doesn't obviously obviate the chance that there might have also been civilians that were killed in this strike."

Miller would not say if Israel used a US weapon in the school attack.

According to Miller, Israel's last two attacks have used precision weapons that have been very disruptive.

Israel claimed it used the smallest weapons possible to achieve its targets, Miller said, but obviously there's still reports of civilian harm.