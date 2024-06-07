IDF eliminates terrorists as they planned terror attacks within UNRWA school

The IDF revealed on Friday that the Israeli air force struck Hamas terrorists inside an UNRWA school while they planned attacks on Israeli territory.

The terrorists had been utilizing the school grounds of the 'Asmaa' UNRWA school in Shati as a Hamas Operations Cell and meeting point for Hamas terrorists.

Using civilian infrastructure

The terrorists eliminated had been planning an imminent attack on Israel, using the school as a civilian shield for their terrorist activities.

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Emad Abu Shawiesh)

The IDF took reasonable steps to ensure that limited impact was felt on civilian populations.

Hamas has frequently used civilian infrastructure throughout the war and since it took over the Gaza Strip. Numerous UNRWA facilities were found to house Hamas military infrastructure, and the headquarters of the UN agency was even found to hold a Hamas terror tunnel.

The IDF conducted a strike on another UNRWA school facility on Thursday, killing 20-30 terrorists.