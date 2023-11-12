The IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police arrested 15 wanted individuals, including six affiliated with Hamas, in an overnight operation in the West Bank, the military said on Sunday.

The joint operation by the Israeli security forces, along with the Yamam elite counterterrorism police unit, eliminated Montaser Muhammad Amin Mustafa Saif in the Palestinian town of Burka.

The IDF notes that the 34-year-old terrorist had previously spent 17 years in prison for involvement in terrorist activity.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah stated on their Telegram channel on Sunday morning that Saif had died from wounds inflicted by "occupation bullets," but made no mention of prior or current terrorist activities he may have been involved in.

Fleeing with an explosive

Saif was reportedly shot as he attempted to flee while carrying an explosive device. More explosive devices, located in his vehicle and on his roof were subsequently discovered and destroyed. Explosive devices recovered from an apprehended individual in the West Bank. November 11, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Another three terrorists were arrested in Burka, who were part of a terror cell responsible for several attacks including an incident last month when an explosive device injured a soldier. Two "Carlo" submachine guns were found in their possession during the operation.

Further, in Jenin, terrorists engaged Israeli security forces with gunfire. The Israeli troops returned fire and eliminated one of them. Another suspect was arrested as the Israeli security personnel were leaving. Three armed explosive devices were found in the suspect's possession. Advertisement

The IDF stated that, since October 7, about 1,570 arrests of wanted individuals have been made in the West Bank. Of these individuals, approximately 950 were affiliated with Hamas.

This figure represent about 250 additional arrests, including 150 Hamas-affiliated individuals, since October 4.