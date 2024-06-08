WATCH: Noa Argamani to Netanyahu: It's so good to speak Hebrew again

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called freed hostage Noa Argamani to check in on her following daring rescue operation on Saturday.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a conversation with Noa Argamani from the Operation Command Center, June 8, 2024.

Noa expressed to the Prime Minister how glad she was to be able to speak Hebrew again.

Netanyahu told her hoe happy he was to see she was back home with her father and that she should hug her mother for him.

Audio of Noa Argamani speaking with PM Netanyahu:“I haven’t spoken Hebrew in so long” pic.twitter.com/NodYn4YQmT — Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) June 8, 2024

Noa's mother is suffering from terminal brain cancer and has repeatedly expressed her wish to see her daughter again before she dies.