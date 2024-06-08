Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

WATCH: Noa Argamani to Netanyahu: It's so good to speak Hebrew again

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called freed hostage Noa Argamani to check in on her following daring rescue operation on Saturday.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a conversation with Noa Argamani from the Operation Command Center, June 8, 2024.

Noa expressed to the Prime Minister how glad she was to be able to speak Hebrew again. 

Netanyahu told her hoe happy he was to see she was back home with her father and that she should hug her mother for him.

Noa's mother is suffering from terminal brain cancer and has repeatedly expressed her wish to see her daughter again before she dies.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Biden asserts hostages return and ceasefire importance
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 05:35 PM
Hamas threaten it can increase number of hostages
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 05:32 PM
IDF releases hostage rescue video
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 05:29 PM
IDF intercepts aerial target over Nahariya coast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 04:40 PM
Netanyahu asserts: Israel stands firmly against terrorism
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 04:13 PM
American unit assisted in hostage rescue operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 03:55 PM
Gantz postpones his resignation from government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 02:58 PM
IDF strikes terror infrastructure in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 12:23 PM
Suspect questioned after assault on Danish PM Frederiksen
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 10:38 AM
Iraqi group claims Golan Heights drone strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 06:24 AM
IDF overnight operations in the West Bank - report
By WALLA!
06/08/2024 05:36 AM
Israel Air Force strikes strategic Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By MAARIV
06/08/2024 04:34 AM
Activists call for end to Gaza war and US support for Israel
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 03:30 AM
Three arrested near Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea
By YOAV ETIEL
06/08/2024 02:21 AM
Bird flu detected in dairy cattle herd in Wyoming, US
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 02:01 AM