EU's Josep Borrell: Israel's rescue mission 'another massacre of Gazans'

European Union High Representative Josep Borrell called the hostage rescue operation carried out by Israeli security forces on Saturday morning "appalling" in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The operation, carried out jointly by the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police's National Counterterrorism unit Yamam, successfully rescued four hostages: Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan, and Andrey Kozlov.

Borrell referred to the operation as "another massacre of civilians," noting that the EU "condemns this in the strongest terms."

The EU representative further called on Israel to "end this bloodbath immediately" before calling for the Israeli-proposed ceasefire and hostage release plan introduced by US President Joe Biden to be implemented as the "way forward for an enduring ceasefire and to end the killing." Rescued hostage Noa Argamani seen at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, June 8, 2024 (credit: ICHILOV SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the operation took place in the heart of a residential neighborhood in Nuseirat where Hamas had kept the hostages in two separate apartment blocks.

"We know about under 100 (Palestinian) casualties. I don't know how many [of] them are terrorists," he said in a briefing with journalists.

Borrell: Four hostages are 'free and safe'

Earlier on Saturday, Borrell also sent remarks congratulating the four hostages on their release, writing on X that they are "are free and safe today.

"We share the relief of their families and call for the release of all the remaining hostages."