'Jihad of victory or martyrdom': Thousands of anti-Israel activists demonstrate at White House

Banners outside the White House called for jihad and martyrdom on Saturday, videos posted on social media show, while anti-Israel activists chanted, "Al Qassam, make us proud, kill another soldier now!"

Literally a pro-terrorism protest outside the White House. https://t.co/vo18P5XWsz — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 8, 2024

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside of the White House in Washington to demand that the United States stop sending funding to Israel and enforce a Gaza red line, the Washington Post reported.

The large protest comes following the rescue of four Israeli hostages earlier on Saturday who were held in Hamas captivity. According to Gazan officials, during the operation, 210 Palestinians were killed.

According to reports, protestors have been seen defacing statues and burning US flags. Protestors have demanded US President Joe Biden enforce a Gaza "red line' while holding signs that read "Genocide is our red line" and "Israel bombs, your taxes pay."

Footage on X has shown that smoke bombs have gone off outside of the White House during the protest.