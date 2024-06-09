Danon to replace Erdan as Israel’s UN Ambassador

Likud parliamentarian Danny Danon is expected to replace Gilad Erdan as Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations in New York.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Israel Katz both announced Danon’s return to the UN, where he previously served as the country’s ambassador from 2015 to 2020.

Both men said in a statement that Danon “has considerable experience in the international arena, and there is no doubt that his talents and experience will find expression at this time.”

The government needs to approve the appointment.

Danon speaks of Israel advocacy, new appointment

"Since the beginning of the Swords of Iron War, I have been fighting to defend Israel's position in the world in a variety of ways,” Danon said. Former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and Israeli lawmaker Danny Danon visit Kibbutz Nir Oz, May 27, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

“Last week, I hosted Ambassador Nikki Haley in Israel, an important visit, and one of many such visits of world leaders who came to Israel at my invitation since the tragedy of October 7.

“At a time when the State of Israel is fighting on a large number of fronts, each of us must do the best within our skills and experience. This is how I acted in the past, and this is how I will continue to act in the future."

“In the face of the diplomatic terror that rears its head these days, I am obliged to present the truth for the sake of the people of Israel and our common future in our homeland,” Danon said.