Israeli official says UN resolution doesn't contradict Israel's war goals - KAN report

Following the UN Security Council’s resolution calling for the adoption of the hostage and ceasefire deal presented by US President Joe Biden, an Israeli official said that the UN’s resolution does not contradict Israel's goals, KAN reported Tuesday.

An unnamed Israeli official was quoted saying, “Israel will not end the war before achieving all of its goals – the elimination of the military and governing capabilities of Hamas, the return of the hostages, and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat.”

Qatari and Egyptian mediators have not received formal responses from Hamas or Israel over a UN-backed ceasefire proposal, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Talks are ongoing between mediators and Israel and Hamas in coordination with the United States," the official said.