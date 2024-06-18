Jerusalem Post
Islamic Jihad sniper cell commander eliminated in IDF airstrike

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 18, 2024 11:24

An IDF fighter jet, operating at the direction of troops on the ground, eliminated the commander of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad sniper cell, the IDF said on Tuesday morning.

Ground troops also identified and eliminated a terrorist cell advancing on their position.

IDF operational activity in the Gaza Strip. June 18, 2024. (Credti: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Separately, in the Rafah area, IDF soldiers continued operational activities, eliminating terrorists in several close-quarters engagements, the IDF added.

In one such encounter, the military reported that Israeli troops identified two terrorists with an explosive device. An aircraft subsequently targeted and killed the insurgents.



