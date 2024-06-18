Jerusalem Post
Germany's domestic intelligence designates BDS movement as extremist movement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the state's federal domestic intelligence agency, designated the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement as an extremist movement, German news outlet Watson reported on Tuesday. 

The report noted that the movement has "links to secular Palestinian extremism," according to their report published on Tuesday. It also stated that there are "sufficiently strong factual indications" that BDS "violates the idea of international understanding," Watson noted. 

