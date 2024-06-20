US to Israel: Qatar close to imposing sanctions on Hamas to restart negotiations - report

The United States reportedly told Israel that Qatar was close to imposing sanctions on Hamas in order to restart negotiations, according to KAN.

ארצות הברית העבירה מסר לישראל: קטר קרובה להטיל עיצומים על חמאס על מנת להתניע את המשא ומתן מחדש | הפרסום של @SuleimanMas1 ב-#חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/hJPudqqDCJ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 19, 2024

This follows on from reports from early June that Qatar had given Hamas an ultimatum to accept the ceasefire proposal or face expulsion.

This is a developing story.