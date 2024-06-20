Jerusalem Post
US to Israel: Qatar close to imposing sanctions on Hamas to restart negotiations - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The United States reportedly told Israel that Qatar was close to imposing sanctions on Hamas in order to restart negotiations, according to KAN.

This follows on from reports from early June that Qatar had given Hamas an ultimatum to accept the ceasefire proposal or face expulsion.

This is a developing story.



