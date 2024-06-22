Jerusalem Post
Francesca Albanese accuses IDF of using human shield, flouting int'l law

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese accused the IDF of using a human shield in a Saturday post to X, formerly Twitter.

Albanese's posts was in response to another post on the platform by Nicola Perugini, an international relations lecturer at the University of Edinburgh.

Perugini, whose post included a video showing a man laying on the hood of what appears to be a military vehicle as it drove down a road, claimed that the IDF was using an injured Palestinian civilian tied to the hood of the vehicle as a human shield.

According to Perugini, the events captured in the video took place in the West Bank Palestinian city of Jenin.

"#HumanShielding in action. It is flabbergasting how a state born 76 years ago has managed to turn international law literally on its head," Albanese wrote. "This risks being the end of multilateralism, which for some influential member states no longer serves any relevant purpose. #AnnusHorribilis."

The Jerusalem Post could not verify the authenticity of the video.



