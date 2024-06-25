Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Swear on Allah': French antisemitic rape victim told to convert to Islam - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The 12-year-old girl who was gang-raped in an antisemetic incident in France was asked to convert to Islam by her attackers, her parents told the French media outlet, Le Parisien. 

"Before letting her leave, they made her swear on Allah not to say anything, that she should not tell anyone, neither her parents nor the police," her mother said. 

The girl had reported to the police that she had been gang raped by three teenagers aged between 12-14 in what has been characterized as an antisemitic crime, Le Parisien reported last week. 

The crime occurred in the Parisian suburb of Courbevoie. 

Hanegbi speaks on negotiations at Reichman conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 11:01 AM
Egypt will not allow sick Palestinians through the Kerem Shalom crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 09:48 AM
IDF strikes targets in Rafah
By MAARIV
06/25/2024 07:04 AM
IDF operation in West Bank refugee camp leads to fire exchange
By WALLA!
06/25/2024 06:17 AM
US's Blinken warns Israel to protect Gaza aid workers in Hamas war
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 12:35 AM
Protesters demand release of hostages outside US Consulate in Jerusalem
By SHLOMI HELLER
06/24/2024 11:32 PM
US says Blinken will emphasize to Gallant the need for post-war plan
By REUTERS
06/24/2024 09:52 PM
EU reaches agreement on more sanctions on Hamas, Jewish settlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2024 07:36 PM
EU agrees more sanctions on Hamas, violent Israeli settlers, Borrell say
By REUTERS
06/24/2024 07:36 PM
Netanyahu: Iran is working on all front to destroy Israel
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
06/24/2024 06:37 PM
Morocco sends 40 tons of medical aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
06/24/2024 06:32 PM
IDF chief: Israel is about to finish off Hamas in Rafah
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
06/24/2024 06:14 PM
'Transition to third Phase of Gaza war to affect all fronts' - Gallant
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2024 05:41 PM
Two people die in research facility fire near Moscow
By REUTERS
06/24/2024 05:00 PM
North Korea again sending trash balloons to South Korea
By REUTERS
06/24/2024 03:56 PM