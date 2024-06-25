'Swear on Allah': French antisemitic rape victim told to convert to Islam - report

The 12-year-old girl who was gang-raped in an antisemetic incident in France was asked to convert to Islam by her attackers, her parents told the French media outlet, Le Parisien.

"Before letting her leave, they made her swear on Allah not to say anything, that she should not tell anyone, neither her parents nor the police," her mother said.

The girl had reported to the police that she had been gang raped by three teenagers aged between 12-14 in what has been characterized as an antisemitic crime, Le Parisien reported last week.

The crime occurred in the Parisian suburb of Courbevoie.