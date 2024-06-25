Police, firefighters respond to suspected arson near Hebrew University in Jerusalem

Jerusalem District police forces are operating in the Mount Scopus area of Jerusalem along with firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Authority, following a fire that broke out on Tuesday evening in an open area near the "Oferit" military Base and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, a police spokesperson reported on Tuesday.

At this stage, there is no danger to residents living in the area, the base, road users, the university building, or other buildings. There are also no casualties at this stage.

Meanwhile, there is a suspicion that the fire was caused by arson. Accordingly, the police have opened an investigation and are conducting parallel investigative actions and searches for suspects in the area.