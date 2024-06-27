Jerusalem Post
Israeli singer Adam passes away after battle with cancer at 64

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Famous Israeli singer Adam passed away from cancer at 64, Ichilov Medical Center announced Thursday. 

Adam's last words he wished to share after his death, said, "If you are reading these words, it means that I am in a better place, as they say. I can't recommend it yet :) I want to thank you for this amazing and incredible journey in life. I did so much, I was wholehearted, I went to the limit in everything—in love, in friendship, in creation. There are a few dreams I didn't get to fulfill, but not many." 

"Thank you for the love, thank you to every person I met or influenced in one way or another, thank you for life. If I was not able to help from below regarding returning the hostages, I'll try to work from above. Be good," he concluded.

