Gazans flee Shejaia due to IDF surprise attack - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 27, 2024 13:14

Gazans are fleeing Shejaia due to an IDF surprise attack in the area, Maariv reported Thursday.

Palestinian reports indicate there is sustained and intensive artillery shelling on the neighborhood, along with helicopter fire from the east of Gaza City.

The IDF Arabic spokesman, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, addressed the residents of Shejaia, saying, "To all residents and civilians in the Shejaia area and the new neighborhoods, for your safety - you must evacuate immediately southwards towards Salah ad-Din Street to the humanitarian zone."



