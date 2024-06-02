Police arrest terrorist who planned to carry out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem

Police forces arrested a terrorist who planned a stabbing attack in the area of the Old City in Jerusalem, the police said on Sunday.

In May, the terrorist, a 31-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank who resided in Israel illegally, planned to carry out a stabbing attack in the Old City. However, having regretted the move, he turned himself in to the police forces in the area, the police noted.

The police said he was subsequently arrested, and a knife was found in his possession.

The investigation revealed that the terrorist had stolen the knife from a fruit vendor in the area of the Old City and hid it in his pants. The police further stated that the terrorist looked for haredi Jews or police officers but being deterred by police activity in the area, he did not proceed with his plan. The knife found on the 31-year-old Palestinian terrorist. June 2, 2024. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additional individual behind the planned attack

According to the police, the inquiry showed that the terrorist had been directed by an additional individual to execute the attack. The two had planned to buy a gun and carry out a shooting attack in the area of Bet El in the West Bank.

The partner, a 32-year-old Palestinian, was also arrested in the Ramallah area in a joint operation with the help of the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

An indictment is expected to be filed against the two terrorists at a military court on Sunday.