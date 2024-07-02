176 Jewish gravestones vandalized in Ohio

One hundred and seventy-six gravestones were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery complex on Monday morning, the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati and Jewish Federation of Cincinnati announced.

The Ohio Jewish organizations said that the antisemitic vandalism of the Tifereth Israel Cemetery and Beth Hamedrash Hagadol Cemetery at the Covedale Cemetery complex had “left our community heartbroken.”

“Most of the gravestones have been pushed face down, making it challenging to identify the affected families at this time,” JCGC said on Facebook. “We will inform the families as soon as we have more information.”

The JCGC and federation called for those seeking to help to donate to the JCGC’s monument repair fund.