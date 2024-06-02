Jewish Federations Mobilize for Israel Crisis Relief, Fight Antisemitism

Jewish Federations have taken the lead in the North American emergency response to the October 7th crisis, raising an unprecedented $847 million to aid victims and rebuild communities. This year, JFNA (Jewish Federations of North America) will be taking part in the Jerusalem Post 2024 Annual Conference with CEO and President Eric Fingerhut speaking on their impactful initiative.

"Jewish Federations have been supporting and helping build Israel for over 100 years, so it's no surprise that when crisis hit, we quickly mobilized our 146 Federation communities and raised $847 million in funds to support Israel," said Fingerhut "but with antisemitism exploding here at home, we've also had to find new and innovative ways to build on our long history of securing the Jewish community and fighting back against this insidious societal disease." JFNA has decided to address the alarming rise in antisemitism across North America with its $130 million LiveSecure program, the largest philanthropic initiative aimed at securing the Jewish community. This program has been instrumental in preparing numerous communities for the surge in antisemitic incidents and violence, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle these challenges.

Fingerhut adds how in addition "That's why we organized the March for Israel, are supersizing our community mobilization infrastructure, are fighting back on campus, and are preparing to gather our community in Washington in November for our General Assembly to set the agenda going forward." This assembly is set to include the Evening of Unity, celebrating shared values and aspirations for a secure future for Israel and Jewish communities globally.

Through these initiatives, JFNA hope to continue to fortify the backbone of the North American Jewish community, providing essential support and advocating for safety and security in the face of adversity.

Eric Fingerhut is among the speakers at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on June 3. For more information, visit www.jpost.com/AC24

This article was written in cooperation with The Jewish Federations of North America