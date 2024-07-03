Biden expresses concerns over his candidacy to ally, NYT reports

US President Joe Biden has told an ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is up for the job after his debate performance last week, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

"He knows if he has two more events like that, we're in a different place" by the end of the weekend, the Times quoted the ally as saying. The report described the ally as "key" but did not name the person.

The headline of the report said that Biden told the ally he is weighing whether to continue in the race. The text of the report did not include any reference to those comments.

This is the first indication that the sitting president has questioned his capability to run for reelection after what the Times describes as "a devastating performance on the debate stage" in Atlanta.

Biden's next appearances "must go well"

The report also cited Biden's ally that the president's next public appearances must go well - which include an interview with ABC and appearances in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Possible contenders to replace Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket (credit: Collage by Grace Yagel/JTA)

The Times also spoke with another top Biden administration official on the condition of anonymity, where he said that the president was "well aware of the political challenge he faces.”