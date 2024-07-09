Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Vehicles in Lebanon hit in targeted strike, explosive UAVs intercepted

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 9, 2024 16:13

A targeted strike hit a vehicle traveling along the Damascus-Beirut road in Lebanon on Tuesday, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news organization Al-Mayadeen reported.

The individual targeted in the strike was Abu al-Fadl Karnabsh, former companion to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, according to the Lebanese media outlet Al Jadeed News.  

In northern Israel, the IDF's Aerial Defense Array intercepted two explosive drones before they crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon, the IDF announced on Tuesday afternoon.

No alerts sounded according to protocol.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Israel launches airstrike near Syria's Baniyas, Syrian news agency says
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 03:58 PM
Meta to remove posts targeting 'Zionists' when aiming at Jews, Israelis
By MICHAEL STARR
07/09/2024 03:53 PM
Rabbi Yehuda Deri, brother of Arye Deri, dies at age 66
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 03:28 PM
Hezbollah publishes more drone footage appearing to show northern Israel
By WALLA!
07/09/2024 02:13 PM
Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 38,243 killed since October 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 01:58 PM
Hezbollah announces death of member Ali Hussein Wizani
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 11:52 AM
UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 11:28 AM
Suspicious package arrives at national security ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , ANNA BARSKY
07/09/2024 10:51 AM
Israeli forces operate in Tulkarm, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 10:32 AM
Incident reported east of Yemen's Nishtun, maritime organization says
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 09:29 AM
Israel's gov't to provide October 7 failure docs to Matanyahu Englman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 08:56 AM
Turkey launches Turksat 6A satellite: New phase in satellite production
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 08:43 AM
Yehuda Fuchs: 'All IDF commanders make mistakes, trust the military'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 08:27 AM
Russian airports Restricted after Ukrainian drone attack
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 08:27 AM
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 07:52 AM