Vehicles in Lebanon hit in targeted strike, explosive UAVs intercepted

A targeted strike hit a vehicle traveling along the Damascus-Beirut road in Lebanon on Tuesday, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news organization Al-Mayadeen reported.

The individual targeted in the strike was Abu al-Fadl Karnabsh, former companion to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, according to the Lebanese media outlet Al Jadeed News.

In northern Israel, the IDF's Aerial Defense Array intercepted two explosive drones before they crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon, the IDF announced on Tuesday afternoon.

No alerts sounded according to protocol.