Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Teachers find bullets on the floor on last day of school in the South

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

On the last day of school, just before the start of vacation, teachers arrived at a school in the south of the country and discovered dozens of bullets in the principal's office and other rooms, Walla reported Wednesday evening.

Sources familiar with the details claim that this is not the first time the school administration has faced threats.

The school administration reported the unusual incident to the Education Ministry and the police.

Although the school was empty at the time of the shooting, the Education Ministry views the incident very seriously and hopes that the Israel Police will hold those responsible accountable. 



Related Tags
Crime Headline
Yair Golan intends to offer Tzipi Livni prominent role in party
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 10:19 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi calls IDF investigations 'complex'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 10:02 PM
IAF jets attack Hezbollah terrorists entering military site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 09:29 PM
Gallant: 'We have a limited window of opportunity to return hostages'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 09:21 PM
The head of the southern region of the Shin Bet resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 08:39 PM
Biden advisers to brief US Senate Democrats Thursday
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 08:37 PM
Senior Sephardic rabbis: Do not report to IDF recruitment offices
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 08:13 PM
US to deploy weapons in Germany in 2026
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 07:08 PM
Right-wing activists protest: 'Freeing terrorists - a bloodbath'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 06:51 PM
Two soldiers seriously wounded in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 06:24 PM
Hostage families will likely be allowed to march to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 05:18 PM
IDF forces seize 150 bags of explosive materials
By MAARIV
07/10/2024 03:53 PM
Gallant: important to seize chance for Gaza deal
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 03:32 PM
Herzi Halevi: 'IDF applying military pressure in all sorts of ways'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 02:20 PM
Turkish party promotes bill to revoke citizenship from IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 02:15 PM