Teachers find bullets on the floor on last day of school in the South

On the last day of school, just before the start of vacation, teachers arrived at a school in the south of the country and discovered dozens of bullets in the principal's office and other rooms, Walla reported Wednesday evening.

Sources familiar with the details claim that this is not the first time the school administration has faced threats.

The school administration reported the unusual incident to the Education Ministry and the police.

Although the school was empty at the time of the shooting, the Education Ministry views the incident very seriously and hopes that the Israel Police will hold those responsible accountable.