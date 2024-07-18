Jerusalem Post
Five police officers indicted for excessive force against protesters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Police Investigations Department of the State Attorney's Office has filed an indictment against five police officers for excessive force, the department reported on Thursday.

The officers allegedly violated protocol by throwing stun grenades at protesters during a demonstration in Tel Aviv in March 2023, resulting in injuries.

According to the indictment, filed by attorneys Natalie Hagi-Gadlov and Itzik Pertz from the State Prosecution, the incident occurred at the Hashalom Interchange. The officers are accused of deploying stun grenades toward the crowd without any prior signs of violence or rising tensions from the protesters.

