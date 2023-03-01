The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
National disruption day: Ben-Gvir instructs police to prevent 'anarchist blockades'

Multiple roads across the country were blocked by protests and train schedules were interrupted and delayed.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 09:50

Updated: MARCH 1, 2023 10:15
Israeli IDF reservists protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, in Ramat Aviv, March 1, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israeli IDF reservists protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, in Ramat Aviv, March 1, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Israel's "national day of disruption" kicked off early on Wednesday morning as protesters demonstrated at the entrance to Jerusalem in the middle of Highway One shortly before 8 a.m., preventing traffic from moving.

Police were said to be working at the scene to redirect traffic and restore order and the road was reopened to traffic at 8:20 a.m.

The nationwide protests were scheduled to be held as the government's legislative committee votes to pass the second part of the judicial reform which includes the override clause that allows the government to override High Court of Justice rulings with a Knesset majority of 61 MKs.

Following a situational assessment between National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv district commander and deputy commander, Ben-Gvir issued a statement against the move by protesters to close roads. 

"The blocking of central roads must not be allowed, and all of the anarchists' blockades must be opened," he said. "I am in favor of democratic protest, but we will not allow civil riots and we will not allow anarchists to block major roads."

Protesters block the entry to Jerusalem on Highway 1 as part of the ''national disruption day'' against the judicial reform bill, March 1, 2023. (credit: DOV GAZIT) Protesters block the entry to Jerusalem on Highway 1 as part of the ''national disruption day'' against the judicial reform bill, March 1, 2023. (credit: DOV GAZIT)

He added that he had informed police across the country to reopen roads if they are blocked by protests.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded to Ben-Gvir via Twitter, saying that "the minister of TikTok and pita is confused again. The only anarchy is that of the most insane government in Israel's history.

"The demonstrators this morning are patriots and lovers of Israel who want to keep it democratic and free."

Elsewhere in the country, protesters attempted to disrupt the arrival and departure of trains at the Tel Aviv Hagana train station.

"Over the last hour, there have been a number of intentional disruptions to the closing of the doors on some trains when they stop at stations, and as a result, the trains are delayed and there are disruptions to movement and travel," Israel Railways said in a statement. "We ask all passengers to allow safe and regular journeys to continue."

Coalition MKs and ministers were quick to criticize the actions taken, with Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur (Shas) tweeting that: "We must not allow law-breaking anarchists to shut down the country by blocking main roads and preventing citizens from getting to where they want to go. This is not a protest, this is a violation of the law."

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer tweeted criticism of the protesters, and accused them of acting "like the last of the anarchists."

"Protest is part of democracy," he added. "Anarchy is not."



Tags protests israeli politics Judicial system Legal reforms Judicial Reform
