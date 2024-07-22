Earthquake reported near Dead Sea area, reportedly felt in Jerusalem

There was an earthquake reported near the Dead Sea with a magnitude of about 3.7 on the Richter scale on Sunday night around 11:15 p.m., according to the National Geological Institute.

The Institute confirmed the presence of the earthquake after reports about it from the residents of the area, N12 reported.

A Ynet report stated that the earthquake could also be felt in Jerusalem, Beersheba, Dimona, and Eilat, with the report claiming that the Dead Sea was the epicenter of the area.

No damage reported

No damage has been reported so far.

A Jerusalem resident was quoted by Ynet saying: "My mother and I felt a fairly mild earthquake. The bed and the couch moved, and a book fell off the shelf." A POOL on the Nahal Darja trail in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea. (credit: SUSANNAH SCHILD)

The last earthquake that occurred in Israel was four months ago in the north of the country, where a magnitude 3.8 earthquake was felt in the Sea of Galilee area. Alarms were even activated in several schools throughout the Jordan Valley.

This is a developing story.