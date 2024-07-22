US Central Command destroys Houthi USVs in Red Sea

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) destroyed four Houthi unscrewed surface vessels (USVs) in the Red Sea, CENTCOM said in a statement on Monday.

July 21 U.S. Central Command Update In the past 24 hours U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed four Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea. It was determined the USVs presented an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition… pic.twitter.com/68lxC7QCgb — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 22, 2024

"The USVs presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," the statement read.