Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah infrastructure following alerts in the North

The IAF struck a Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure site in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported Monday evening.

Following the hostile aircraft intrusion sirens that sounded at 7:31 p.m. in the Upper Galilee, the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a drone that crossed from Lebanon. No injuries or damage were reported.

Earlier on Monday, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military site in the area of Yater, as well as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Khiam and Hanine in southern Lebanon.