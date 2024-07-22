Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah infrastructure following alerts in the North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IAF struck a Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure site in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported Monday evening. 

Following the hostile aircraft intrusion sirens that sounded at 7:31 p.m. in the Upper Galilee, the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a drone that crossed from Lebanon. No injuries or damage were reported. 

Earlier on Monday, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military site in the area of Yater, as well as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Khiam and Hanine in southern Lebanon.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Pelosi endorses Harris for US president -statement
By REUTERS
07/22/2024 08:39 PM
Iraq hangs 10 men convicted of terrorism, security sources say
By REUTERS
07/22/2024 06:58 PM
Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker,
By REUTERS
07/22/2024 06:55 PM
Capt. Mordechai Kadmon killed by grenade in Gaza outside of op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 06:14 PM
Gunman kills six in Croatia nursing home shooting
By REUTERS
07/22/2024 05:20 PM
Two fires spread in direction of Har Bracha and a military base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 03:55 PM
Reservist officer arrested for forging military papers for Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 03:44 PM
Shin Bet, Police arrest Palestinian on suspicion of killing IPS employee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 02:09 PM
IDF tanks roll into eastern Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 01:57 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,006 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 01:56 PM
Kibbutz Nirim announces death of hostage Yagev Buchshtab in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 01:09 PM
IDF intercepts numerous targets fired from Lebanon over North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 08:28 AM
US Central Command destroys Houthi USVs in Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2024 07:17 AM
All 50 Democratic party US state chairs back Harris
By REUTERS
07/22/2024 02:20 AM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2024 11:29 PM