Israel targets Hamas commander in Tulkarm amid rising West Bank tensions

In a recent operation in the city of Tulkarm, Israel used a drone to target a Hamas commander, which was an important incident in what is becoming a larger phase of a long war against Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank.

Over the last two years, there have been more weapons smuggled to Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in the West Bank. The terrorist groups want to increase their role there and use the October 7 attacks as leverage to gain more support.

The IDF said on July 23 that along with other security forces they “conducted a joint counterterrorism operation in the Tulkarm area, as part of a series of over 50 counterterrorism operations in the area since the beginning of the war. The soldiers struck several armed terrorists in exchanges of fire and dismantled numerous explosives that had been planted underneath the roads.”

The statement reveals the threat of the terror groups in places like Tulkarm. The large number of operations, a total of fifty in nine months, illustrates the emerging threat. This means there have been almost five operations on average a month, or more than one a week.

This represents a serious escalation by the terrorists in Tulkarm that requires this level of intense response. However, it's not just Tulkarm where the breakdown in security is happening. The Palestinian Authority is losing control or at risk of losing control elsewhere also.

This week China hosts Fatah, the leading party in the Palestinian Authority, for talks with Hamas and thirteen other groups. It appears now that many of the other Palestinian groups, such as PFLP, are willing to back Hamas and that they don’t mind shilling for Hamas in some proposed unity or interim government.

Increased use of drones in the West Bank

It appears that even groups that once posed as moderates in the West Bank are now willing to let Hamas come in from the cold. Palestinian Islamic Jihad is also increasing its access to weapons, including rifles and explosives in the West Bank. The whole picture is one of a volcano that could erupt.

Israel is increasingly using drones and airstrikes in the West Bank. This is something that would have been a major headline or unheard of several years ago. It is an example of how the enemy is changing and the enemy is better armed. The goal of the terror groups is to carve out areas they can act more freely such as Nur Shams camp, which is several kilometers east of Tulkarm.

This is now a small matter. The sense that these areas are becoming war zones like Gaza and the inability of the Western-backed PA to do anything about it despite years of investment in the Palestinian Authority Security Forces is a major challenge.

Even as reports talk about a potential day-after plan in Gaza, the fact that the PA cannot control the West Bank shows that they will be unlikely to have a positive effect in Gaza.

What if China is brokering a deal that will allow Hamas to move into Ramallah under the guise of the PA, even as some countries in the region, such as the UAE, want to say a day after in Gaza that does not include Hamas?

What if Beijing’s goal, along with Iran, Russia, Turkey, and Qatar, is a bait and switch, to get Israel into a Gaza quagmire and draw in the international community, while Hamas and armed groups in the northern West Bank head for Ramallah and the PA institutions there?

The raids in the West Bank require more forces and capabilities, such as drones and D-9 bulldozers. This illustrates that even when the terrorists are eliminated, they pose a major threat. “The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said it detonated an explosive device in an Israeli bulldozer in Tulkarm and other vehicles as they advanced to the city's Muqata'a Street,” Al-Ain media reported on July 23 about Tulkarm.

The same report discussed the clashes in Hebron and other areas of the West Bank. Israel’s raids are “fueling the fire,” the report said at Al-Ain, which is in the UAE.

Meanwhile, pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen media highlighted the continued battles in Gaza where Hamas and other groups claim they attacked IDF forces in Rafah and other places in Gaza. The IDF is now operating again in Khan Younis, where terrorists returned after April when the IDF withdrew. This represents the growing challenge Israel faces. One idea after October 7 was to turn Gaza into a pacified area and use raids as in the West Bank.

Today the West Bank is becoming more like Gaza, even as raids continue to grind down the terrorists in Gaza. That means that as the terror threats rise in the West Bank, there is an equal and opposite reaction in the West Bank. However, this still presents Israel with a multi-front threat of chaos in Gaza and the West Bank, along with attacks by Hezbollah and the Houthis. This is what Iran calls “uniting the arenas,” an attempt to surround Israel with a circle of threats.