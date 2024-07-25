Body of soldier Tomer Achimas, killed on October 7, returned to Israel by IDF

Tomer Achimas, an IDF soldier, was killed battling terrorists on Kibbutz Nirim on October 7.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 25, 2024 00:47
IDF soldier Tomer Achima, whose body was held hostage by Hamas and recovered by the IDF. (photo credit: Lehavim local council )
IDF soldier Tomer Achima, whose body was held hostage by Hamas and recovered by the IDF.
(photo credit: Lehavim local council )

The body of soldier and hostage Staff-Sergeant Tomer Achimas was recovered by the IDF and brought back to Israel, Elad Arazi, head of the Lehavim local council, announced on Thursday.

In a statement, Arazi said, "Tonight, we were informed that the body of the late Tomer Achimas was brought back to Israel."

"Tomer, our beloved friend, son of Lehavim, fell in a heroic battle in Kibbutz Nirim on October 7."

"For over nine months, his body was held hostage by Hamas, and this evening, he was rescued by the IDF."

A house at Kibbutz Nirim burned on October 7 in the Hamas attack. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
A house at Kibbutz Nirim burned on October 7 in the Hamas attack. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

His family announced that his burial and funeral would take place on Friday at the Lehavim cemetery.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
IDF
Gaza hostages
Hostage headline
Israel-Hamas War