Body of soldier Tomer Achimas, killed on October 7, returned to Israel by IDF

The body of soldier and hostage Staff-Sergeant Tomer Achimas was recovered by the IDF and brought back to Israel, Elad Arazi, head of the Lehavim local council, announced on Thursday.

In a statement, Arazi said, "Tonight, we were informed that the body of the late Tomer Achimas was brought back to Israel."

"Tomer, our beloved friend, son of Lehavim, fell in a heroic battle in Kibbutz Nirim on October 7."

"For over nine months, his body was held hostage by Hamas, and this evening, he was rescued by the IDF." A house at Kibbutz Nirim burned on October 7 in the Hamas attack. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

His family announced that his burial and funeral would take place on Friday at the Lehavim cemetery.

This is a developing story.