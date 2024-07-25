Jerusalem Post
Three police officers assaulted at Manchester airport, four arrested

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Three officers were assaulted at Manchester Airport on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police reported on Thursday following a viral video showing a Manchester police officer assaulting a man on the ground.

According to the police, armed police officers were called to Terminal 2 at the airport following reports of an incident concerning civilians. While trying to arrest suspects from the earlier incident, three officers were attacked.

Four men were arrested at the scene for fighting and assault.

"We acknowledge the concerns about the conduct in the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate is assessing this," Greater Manchester Police noted in their report.

