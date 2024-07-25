IDF fails to intercept Hezbollah drones, fires break out in northern Israel

Hezbollah’s drones beat the IDF’s defenses in the North again on Thursday, causing damage in Avadon and Manarah and fires in fields in other parts of the Galilee.

There were contradictory reports about whether anyone was injured with the IDF claiming no injuries, or no injuries from a later attack without addressing an earlier attack, but some reports saying up to 10 people may have been hurt indirectly by debris.

The IDF acknowledged that it had tried to shoot down the drones and failed, without explaining why or how they might improve in the future.

The Jerusalem Post has been told by numerous top IDF sources that Hezbollah’s drones are a major problem for Israel’s multitier air defense systems, even as the same officials have been claiming for months that they are on the verge of a new solution for the issue. A wildfire in Israel's north. (credit: KKL-JNF Staff and Foresters.)

In addition, some of the fires seemed to be caused by the IDF interceptor misses, though the military’s message was not entirely clear on this point.

Israeli Fire and Rescue Services arrived at the scenes of the fires to handle the situation.

The IDF also stated that sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception attempts.

Strikes on Hezbollah targets

Responding, the air force struck Hezbollah's military and terror structure in southern Lebanon on Thursday evening.

The IDF’s strikes hit the areas of Aitaroun and Ayta ash Shab. Additionally, the IDF artillery fired to remove threats in multiple areas along southern Lebanon.

Earlier, the air force killed a Hezbollah terrorist in the Rab El Thalathine area in southern Lebanon from which Hezbollah has been firing on Israel.

The terrorist had been identified by troops from Unit 869.

In addition, artillery forces fired at the Shebaa and Ayta ash Shab areas (one of two rounds) in southern Lebanon.