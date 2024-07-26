Labour Gov. decides not to pursue action against ICC warrants, will not intervene - report

Britain's Labour Government has decided to drop the appeal against the ICC's arrest warrants against senior Israeli officials, such as Prime Minister Netanyahu, N12 reported on Friday morning.

This comes after the British Justice Minister visited Jerusalem on Thursday to meet with his Israeli counterparts. The outlet announced that they urged him to maintain the appeal against the ICC decision, but he was reportedly not convinced.

Rishi Sunak's government files against the decision, which would allow ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to issue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes. However, N12 claims the Labour government has decided to drop the claim.

The British government has also decided to resume funding for UNWRA.