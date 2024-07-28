IDF chief of staff: Israel raising readiness to 'next level,' prepared to strike

IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi announced that Israel's readiness for the next phase of fighting in the North is to be raised to the 'next level,' the IDF reported following Halevi's visit to Majdal Shams on Saturday, following the attack.

"We are significantly raising our readiness for the next phase of fighting in the North while simultaneously fighting in Gaza. We know how to strike very far from the State of Israel. When required, we will act strongly," Halevi stated.

Halevi arrived at the soccer field in the Druze village, where Hezbollah strikes killed 12 children and wounded many more. He met with the head of the Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the Northern Command Commander, Major General Ori Gordin, and the 210th Division Commander, Brigadier General Yair Palai.

"We know exactly where the rocket was launched from today," Halevi said. "We examined the remains of the rocket on the soccer field wall, and we can say that it is a Falaq rocket with a warhead of 53 kilograms."

IDF Spokesperson R-adm. Daniel Hagari said early on Sunday that the rocket was a Falaq 1 rocket of Iranian production. Herzi Halevi carries out meetings, situational assessments in Majdal Shams following a missile strike by Hezbollah, Saturday 27 July 2024 (credit: IDF)

"This is a Hezbollah rocket," Halevi confirmed.

הרמטכ״ל במג'דל שמס: מעלים את המוכנות שלנו לשלב הבא ללחימה בצפון, נפעל בכל האמצעים להשיב את תושבי הצפון הביתה בביטחון.https://t.co/14sPg1jRay pic.twitter.com/DGhQfOo96F — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 28, 2024

He added that any group that fired a rocket into a built-up area intended "to kill children" and lent his support to the Druze community, which he called "brave partners" and "integrated citizens of Israel."

"We strongly support the residents of Majdal Shams, and we embrace the bereaved families and wish all the wounded a speedy and full recovery."

The IDF separately confirmed the Hezbollah commander who guided the fire as "Ali Muhammad Yihye."

Residents of the North

Halevi also directly addressed the residents of northern Israel, acknowledging that many have been displaced since October 7, and repeated that the IDF was committed to returning them all home safely.

The number of people displaced from the North is around 80,0000.

"Our duty is to return the residents to the North safely to their homes throughout the North, the Galilee, and the Golan Heights. We will act for better days."