Iran warns against 'reckless' response to killing of Druze children

Iran warned Israel on Sunday against what it called any "new adventure" in Lebanon in retaliation for the Hezbollah attack on Majdal Shams, in a statement issued by foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani.

Israeli authorities blamed Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah for a rocket attack that hit a football ground in the Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights killing 12 people on Saturday, and vowed to inflict a heavy response. Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the strike.

Kanaani said he strongly warned against "any new Zionist adventure against Lebanon under the pretext of the Majdal Shams incident in the Golan."

Kanaani also warned that any "reckless aggression" by Israel runs the risk of destabilizing regional security and escalating the war, Al Mayadeen reported. The aftermath of a Hezbollah attack in the druze village of Majdal Shams, northern Israel, July 28, 2024 (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson reportedly said that Israel will bear "responsibility for the unexpected consequences of any foolish behavior they commit."

#Iran warns Israel against any adventurism after Majdal Shams rocket attack in occupied Golan Heights The spokesperson pointed to the statement by #Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement & the stance by top Lebanese officials that ruled out any role in the Majdal Shams attacks pic.twitter.com/4hV5oM9KIR — Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran (@IRIMFA_EN) July 28, 2024

He called on the US and the rest of the international community to support Lebanon in achieving security in the face of "Zionist aggression," Al Mayadeen added.

Pezeshkian speaks on presidency

Ayatollah Khameini officially endorsed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday and said that he was now "responsible for implementing Iran's laws."

According to Al Mayadeen, Pezeshkian spoke of the importance of improving Iran's global economic ranking, relations with Islamic countries, and social justice for its citizens.