IDF soldiers diverted from Gaza to Beit Lid after rioters invade army base

Two battalions from the Nahal brigade and a battalion in the 401st brigade were informed by the IDF that they would be transferred to the Beit Lid army base instead of the Gaza Strip in the coming days, army radio reported on Monday night. The transfer comes after rioters invaded the base.

The break-in on the base and the attempts to break into the military courts were defined as serious incidents. As a result of these incidents, several companies from the Israel Defense Forces were deployed in the first phase, and in the second phase, battalions will arrive to protect the Beit Lid base from disturbances.

This base is where the investigation of the eight reserve soldiers suspected of committing the offenses is occurring. The rioters are protesting the detention of IDF reservists by the criminal investigation division for the alleged abuse of a Nukhba terrorist who was initially detained at Sde Teiman.

The break-in on the base

According to some estimates, 1,200 Israeli citizens arrived and a few dozen of them managed to gain entry but they were promptly removed.

Following the events at Beit Lid, the police announced: "The police dispersed within minutes a number of protesters who broke into the legal campus at Beit Leed. In response to publications and videos circulating online, we clarify that several civilians breached the legal campus at Beit Lid and entered the building's area. Rioters break into the Beit Lid army base, July 29, 2024. (credit: MAOR BACHAR, Via Maariv)

"With many police forces deployed at the site, assisted by soldiers stationed there, they were dispersed within minutes beyond the area. We are working decisively alongside negotiations with the soldiers to calm the situation, but we will not allow attacks or risks to security forces. Any other publication is incorrect and misleading to the public."

DARCIE GRUNBLATT contributed to this report