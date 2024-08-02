Biden says basis for hostage deal on the table but Haniyeh killing has 'not helped'

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the "basis" for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza was on the table but that the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamist terror group Hamas, has "not helped."

Biden noted that he had a "very direct" conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Thursday.

He made the comments at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, where a plane carrying detainees released by Russia landed late on Thursday.

Among the freed detainees was Jewish-American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

"We have the basis for a ceasefire," Biden said. "They should move on it, and they should move on it now."

'It has not helped'

Asked about the effect of the elimination of Hamas arch-terrorist Ismail Haniyeh on talks, Biden remarked that it has "not helped."

The American president declined to say more on the matter.

Biden's comment on a "direct" conversation with Netanyahu referred to a discussion the US and Israeli heads of state had on Thursday evening, where the two spoke on new US military deployments to counter Iranian threats of an attack on Israel.

Iran has issued threats of retaliation against the Jewish state after Haniyeh was killed by an explosive device that had been planted ahead of time in his residence in Tehran.

Reuters, Tovah Lazaroff, and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.