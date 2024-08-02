Syrian air defense fires at Israeli plane in North Syria - Lebanese media

Two interceptor missiles exploded in the airspace above northern Syria on Friday afternoon, according to Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar.

مراسل «الأخبار»: انفجار صاروخين اعتراضيين في أجواء بلدة القصر ومعبر مطربا عند الحدود اللبنانية - السورية أطلقها الجيش السوري باتجاه طائرات إسرائيلية استهدفت مطار الضبعة في الشمال الشرقي لمدينة القصير السورية — جريدة الأخبار - Al-Akhbar (@AlakhbarNews) August 2, 2024

The explosions were reported above the towns of Al-Qasr and Mutariba near the Lebanon-Syria border.

The report claimed they were attempting to intercept Israeli planes that had launched an airstrike on the Dabaa Airport north of Al Qusayr.