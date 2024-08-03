Jerusalem Post
IDF eliminates 'significant' Hezbollah terrorist Ali Nazih Abed Ali

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force eliminated 'significant' Hezbollah terrorist Ali Nazih Abed Ali of the Hezbollah Southern Front in the area of Bazouriyeh in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported on Saturday afternoon.

IDF strike on Hezbollah Southern Front terrorist Ali Nazih Abed Ali. August 3, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Ali was reportedly involved in terror activity on the border with Israel as well as in the planning and carrying out of various other terror activities.

"Abed Ali's elimination represents a significant blow to the capabilities of the Southern Front and to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area," the IDF stated.



