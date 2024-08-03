Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Embassy in Beirut tells citizens not to travel to Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The United States Embassy in Beirut has raised its travel advisory in Lebanon to 4 - meaning not to travel to Lebanon, on Saturday. 

The embassy also noted that several airlines have suspended, booked up, or canceled flights to the country. 

The announcement comes after tensions have risen between the Hezbollah terrorist group based in the country and its southern neighbor Israel after the former murdered 12 Druze children this week in Majdal Shams, with Israel responding by eliminating a Hezbollah top official Fuad Shukr.

This is a developing story.

IDF strikes Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 05:39 PM
Airlines Air Europa, Iberia cancelled flights to Israel through August 7
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/03/2024 03:27 PM
IDF eliminates 'significant' Hezbollah terrorist Ali Nazih Abed Ali
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 02:18 PM
Israeli delegation, including security chief, arrives in Cairo
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 01:03 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,550, Hamas-run health min. says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 12:19 PM
Kurdish Islamists mourn the loss of Ismail Haniyeh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 10:46 AM
At least eight dead in beach attack in Somalia's capital
By REUTERS
08/03/2024 09:31 AM
Trump agrees to Fox News offer of debate with VP Harris on Sept. 4
By REUTERS
08/03/2024 09:07 AM
Blinken speaks with Venezuela opposition leaders, State Dept says
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 05:38 AM
Hunter Biden to be sentenced on Nov. 13 after conviction on gun charges
By REUTERS
08/03/2024 05:26 AM
Intel set to fire 15,000 employees after devastating 2024 revenue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 04:46 AM
Pentagon chief revokes plea deal with three Sept. 11 suspects
By REUTERS
08/03/2024 03:41 AM
Wizz Air cancels all flights to and from Israel amid security fears
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 01:12 AM
More than 50 US lawmakers, 21 states back DOJ in TikTok lawsuit
By REUTERS
08/03/2024 12:45 AM
Man seriously injured in criminal shooting in downtown Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2024 10:35 PM