US Embassy in Beirut tells citizens not to travel to Lebanon

The United States Embassy in Beirut has raised its travel advisory in Lebanon to 4 - meaning not to travel to Lebanon, on Saturday.

The Department of State has raised its Lebanon Travel Advisory from Level 3: Reconsider Travel to Level 4: Do Not Travel. We recommend that U.S. citizens enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts. https://t.co/vE02vvquJg pic.twitter.com/7baXCRN5oV — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) July 31, 2024

The embassy also noted that several airlines have suspended, booked up, or canceled flights to the country.

The announcement comes after tensions have risen between the Hezbollah terrorist group based in the country and its southern neighbor Israel after the former murdered 12 Druze children this week in Majdal Shams, with Israel responding by eliminating a Hezbollah top official Fuad Shukr.

This is a developing story.