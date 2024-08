Airline companies El Al and Sun d'Or will continue to increase their flight schedule in light of the recent Middle East tensions between Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran, an El Al spokesperson said on Saturday.

The new flights will be offered at a uniform price to passengers whose flight was canceled by another company and who wish to fly one way to Israel.

Updated flight schedule published by El Al in light of recent Middle East tensions. (credit: EL AL)

The new flights can be purchased on the El Al website and from travel agents.

This is a developing story.