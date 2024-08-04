After sirens blare in central Israel, Gaza rocket falls near Ashkelon

The IDF confirmed on Sunday afternoon that, following sirens that sounded in central Israel, approximately five launches were identified crossing from the southern Gaza Strip.

One of the launches fell in the area of the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council.

Earlier, rocket sirens had sounded in the central Israel localities of Bitzaron, Gan Yavne, Hatzor, Azrikam, Sde Uziyahu, and Shtulim.

Israel-Hamas war heats up regional tensions

The launches came as the 'Axis of Resistance' increased threats and attacks against the Jewish state.

Iran has threatened to attack Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran - which Israel has not taken responsibility for nor denied. Demonstrators pray near a mock coffin during a protest against the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Lebanon's capital Beirut, August 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

On Israel's northern border, the Hezbollah terror group has also stepped up attacks. A massive rockets barrage was launched at northern Israel on Saturday night and Iran's mission to the United Nations confirmed the terror group would now deliberately target civilian populations.