Home Front Command unveils new technology that will warn of emergency events

The Home Front Command has developed a new technology based on a "personal message," which allows individuals to receive a personal message during large-scale emergency events, such as the firing of projectiles toward the State of Israel.

The message is set to reach mobile phones directly, without the need for any action on the part of the citizen.

This cellular technology is recognized as an international standard and enables the simultaneous distribution of messages to many subscribers in the same area. When activating a "personal message," all mobile phone owners in the threatened area will receive an immediate message on the mobile screen accompanied by a warning sound.

The technology is intended for use in the context of large-scale emergencies that erupt and is subjected to the operational consideration of the Home Front Command. It is not a substitute for the Home Front Command application or the audible warning.