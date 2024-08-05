Jerusalem Post
'Free Gaza': Anne Frank statue in Amsterdam defaced for second time in one month

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Anne Frank statue in Amsterdam was defaced for a second time on Sunday, following a previous defacement early last month, the Dutch paper De Telegraaf reported.

The timing of the latest vandalism coincided with the 80th anniversary of Frank's arrest by the Nazis.

Dutch politician Geert Wilders wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account that "Pro-Palestinian thugs put ‘Free Gaza’ on the statue of Anne Frank in Amsterdam. They have no shame. Their antisemitism has no boundaries. We should always stand up against their message of hate for unlike them, we adhere to freedom and respect."

According to images posted on X, the base of the statue was graffitied with the slogan "Free Gaza," while Anne Frank's hands were spray-painted red.

The red hands were intended to symbolize the responsibility of Jews for Israel's actions in Gaza, De Telegraaf reported.

"Holding 'the Jews' responsible for the actions of Israel, that is pure antisemitism," the Dutch newspaper quoted Naomi Mestrum of the Centre for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI) as saying, 

Police are reportedly investigating, according to CBS.

