Two wounded after drone intrusion alerts sound in Nahariya, Acre in Western Galilee

A man and a woman in their 30s were in serious and moderate-to-light condition, respectively, following the drone intrusion alerts that sounded in northern Israel, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Tuesday.

The two were wounded from shrapnel, MDA said and were being transferred to the Galilee Medical Center for further treatment.

MDA paramedics Roi Vishna and Noam Levi recounted what they saw upon arrival at the scene. "We saw the male unconscious in the car with a severe head injury from shrapnel. A female who was fully conscious with shrapnel injuries to her lower limbs was in a parking lot nearby. We treated the male, including ventilating him and providing medications, and evacuated him by MICU in very serious condition to the hospital. The female casualty was evacuated in mild to moderate condition."

Earlier on Tuesday, multiple drone intrusion alerts sounded in Nahariyah and Acre in Western Galilee at around 12:21 p.m. A screenshot alleging to show the aftermath of a drone impact in Nahariya. August 6, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

חדירת כלי טיס עוין (06/08/2024 12:22-12:26): נהריה, עברון, בן עמי, נתיב השיירה, מזרעה, שבי ציון, רגבה, לוחמי הגטאות, בוסתן הגליל, שומרת, עכו pic.twitter.com/YenCcP91sX — צופר - צבע אדום (@tzevaadom_) August 6, 2024

Among other places, alerts also sounded in the localities of Kibbutz Lochamei HaGetaot, Evron, and Regba.

IDF strikes in southern Lebanon

Footage alleging to show a drone flying over northern Israel was shared across social media following the alerts.

Hezbollah later claimed to have launched a squadron of suicide drones at northern Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF said the Israel Air Force struck a structure which was utilized by terrorists in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon.

