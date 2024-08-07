Jerusalem Post
Intercepted aerial target causes fire in forest in Kadita, near Safed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following alerts activated in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights, suspicious aerial targets were downed by the IDF or fell in open areas, the IDF stated on Wednesday. 

The intercepted aerial target caused a fire to break out in a forest in Kadita, near Safed, KAN reported. 

Tamir Engel, the Safed municipality's spokesman, stated, "In the last few minutes, an alarm was sounded in Safed."

"We are still in the middle of the event, so we must be attentive and listen to the instructions. There is a fear of falling parts of interceptors, so one must stay in the protected shelters for 10 minutes. We will update you as soon as possible."

Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority announced that firefighters worked to extinguish several fires that broke out near Safed. According to their statement, seven fire crews from the Galilee-Golan station were at the scene of the fire. 



